Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $4.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 279,521 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,240,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

