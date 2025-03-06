Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dominion Energy Call Options (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,247 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 243% compared to the typical volume of 2,985 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE D opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

