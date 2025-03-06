Truist Financial Corp Invests $251,000 in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $788.81 million, a PE ratio of 285.61 and a beta of 2.26. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.