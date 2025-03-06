Truist Financial Corp Invests $251,000 in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
American Superconductor Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ AMSC opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $788.81 million, a PE ratio of 285.61 and a beta of 2.26. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $38.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
American Superconductor Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
