TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Price Target Raised to $56.00

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.40.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

