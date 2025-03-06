Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $626.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

