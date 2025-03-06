UBS Group Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Neutral

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $0.65 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Truist Financial lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

NOVA stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

