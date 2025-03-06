UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

GIII opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $3,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 47,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 328,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 115,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

