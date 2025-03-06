UBS Group Upgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to “Neutral”

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.3 %

ALKS stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,450. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 601,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

