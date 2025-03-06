Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 106,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 163,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.