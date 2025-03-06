Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,032.14. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182 in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

