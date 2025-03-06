Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$7.02. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 371,301 shares traded.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.94. The firm has a market cap of C$459.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$770,200.00. Insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

Featured Articles

