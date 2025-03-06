VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

