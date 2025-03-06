Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.32 and last traded at C$55.31. 44,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 30,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.68.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.36.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

