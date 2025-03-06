Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Vår Energi AS Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

