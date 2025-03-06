Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.98% from the stock’s current price.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VERA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $821,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,117.48. This trade represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,247,000 after buying an additional 1,300,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 727,656 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 671,881 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.