Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) Head to Head Analysis

Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xylo Technologies and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylo Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone 0 2 2 0 2.50

Veritone has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 58.07%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Xylo Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylo Technologies $57.64 million 0.06 -$16.02 million N/A N/A Veritone $124.88 million 0.83 -$58.62 million ($2.16) -1.19

This table compares Xylo Technologies and Veritone”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xylo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Volatility & Risk

Xylo Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xylo Technologies and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Veritone -47.97% -649.13% -10.32%

Summary

Veritone beats Xylo Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops wireless vehicle battery charging technologies and modular electronic vehicles. The company was formerly known as Medigus Ltd. and changed its name to Xylo Technologies Ltd in April 2024. Xylo Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

