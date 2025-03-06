Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 80 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.96, for a total value of $409,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,841.52. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 797,320 shares of company stock worth $517,913,331. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $656.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

