VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $80.55. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.
VGP Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.
VGP Company Profile
VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.
