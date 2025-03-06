VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,954,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.