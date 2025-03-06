Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 42,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,049,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.