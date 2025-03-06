Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Vivic Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

