VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSEC stock opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. VSE has a 52 week low of $72.74 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

