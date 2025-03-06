WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.12. 599,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

WaveDancer Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

