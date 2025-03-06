WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $251.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.