Wedbush Comments on Realty Income’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Kornreich now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.55%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

