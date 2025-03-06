Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.34.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

