West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

West Shore Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

