What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TSE:TRU FY2025 Earnings?

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Trulieve Cannabis in a report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRU. Cormark raised Trulieve Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Trulieve Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Trulieve Cannabis

In other Trulieve Cannabis news, Senior Officer Wes Getman bought 9,500 shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,702.35.

About Trulieve Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.