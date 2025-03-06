What is William Blair’s Estimate for Powerfleet Q4 Earnings?

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13).
AIOT stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Powerfleet has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
