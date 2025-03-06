William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for CBIZ Earnings

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ Trading Down 3.1 %

CBZ opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. CBIZ has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $23,383,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

