William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

AvePoint Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -305.94 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.