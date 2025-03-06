XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO traded as low as $111.33 and last traded at $112.67. Approximately 1,526,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,470,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

