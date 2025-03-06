Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 259,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTBT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 4.88. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

