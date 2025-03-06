Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham sold 700,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $4,730,136.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Myles sold 12,452 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $116,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,062.86. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 773,797 shares of company stock worth $5,414,609 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

