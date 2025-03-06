Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $187,000 in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

