Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $211,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

CHRW opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

