Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $77,000 Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Unisys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Unisys by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UIS stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

