Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

NYSE BURL opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

