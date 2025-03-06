Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,029,155.48. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,442. 13.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4,851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

