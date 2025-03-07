12,644 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

