1,500 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.77%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares in the company, valued at $6,817.14. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

