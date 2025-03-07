17,374 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.