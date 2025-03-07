18,876 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

