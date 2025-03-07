1,991 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 979.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

