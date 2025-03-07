21,928 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

