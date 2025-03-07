32,723 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMC. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

