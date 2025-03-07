3,653 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Brookfield by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 101,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.