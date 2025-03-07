3,653 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Brookfield by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 101,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Stock Performance
BN opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
