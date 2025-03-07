88,614 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.