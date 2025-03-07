90,900 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Get ADT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $223,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 961,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,649,347 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 518,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 457,918 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.50.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.