Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 954,638 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $426,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 912,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $407,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.96.

Microsoft stock opened at $396.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

